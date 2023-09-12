Asia Morning Bites

Date
inflation report out tonight could see Asian markets mark time today
What to look out for:CPI inflation and China data
Global Macro and Markets
Global markets: stocks are up one day, down the next at the moment. Yesterday, it was time for some losses led by tech stocks following an Apple event to launch the iPhone 15. The S&P 500 dropped 0.57% while the NASDAQ lost 1.04%. This was actually in line with the steer from equity futures yesterday. But today, they are giving little away. Chinese stocks fell also. The Hang Seng was down 0.39% and the CSI 300 was down 0.18%. 2YTreasury yields nosed up 2.9bp to 5.02%, while the 10Y Treasury yield was marginally lower by 0.8bp taking it to 4.28%. EURUSD is slightly higher at 1.0758, but spent a lot of time yesterday exploring the downside before recovering. This hasn't helped the AUD, which has been steady to slightly weaker over the last 24 hours, sitting at 0.6427 currently. Cable also slid yesterday and made a less robust recovery than the euro, leaving it at 1.2492 currently. And the JPY is also softer, rising to 147.126. The PBoC's recent browbeating of the market still seems to be keeping a lid on the CNY, which remains at 7.2923. We'd expect it to test the 7.30 level again in the coming days, though tomorrow's data dump will need to be taken into account – we think it might be slightly less negative than in recent months...The KRW had a positive day, rising 0.28% to 1327.64, and the THB weakened 0.38% to 35.640, but there were few other notable movements in the rest of the Asia FX pack. G-7 macro: Today, we get August inflation data from the US. And the news will be mixed. Headline inflation will likely rise from 3.2% to 3.6%YoY - all the helpful base effects that helped lower inflation in the first half of the year are used up now, and the month-on-month rate at 0.6% (expected), is still far too high to result in anything other than an inflation increase. But it is exactly the opposite story for core inflation, which has been much stickier, but could now benefit from more helpful base effects, and the fact that most of the price increases are in the non-core food and energy sectors. We should see core inflation falling to 4.4% (consen4.3%) from 4.7% YoY. Exactly how the market takes this mix of data is difficult to judge in advance, and could come down to small deviations from the consennumbers on both figures. Other than this, the UK releases a raft of production, trade, construction and monthly GDP data for July. India : Trade balance data for August will likely show the deficit in the -USD20bn to -USD21bn range. Export growth has been on a slow but steady decline for a long time, and was -15.86%YoY in July. Looked at in USD levels terms, exports are still trending slightly lower, but the rate of annual decline should moderate to low single digits this month. Inflation data released yesterday evening came in at 6.83%, only slightly higher than our 6.7% forecast, and slightly lower than the consen7.1% estimate. South Korea: The jobless rate unexpectedly declined to 2.4% in August (vs 2.8% July, 2.9% market consensus). The construction sector added jobs for the first time in six months but manufacturing shed jobs for a second month. With summer holidays underway, hotels and restaurant jobs gained. Rising pipeline inflation raised concerns that consumer prices could rise more than expected in the coming months. Import prices surged 4.4% MoM (0.2% in July), the largest increase in 17 months, but due to base effects the YoY growth still fell -9.0%YoY (vs -13.6% in July). Weak currency and strong commodity prices are the two main reasons for the price increases. The KRW is hovering above the 1,300 level and oil prices continue to rise. We are concerned that consumer price inflation may rise more than expected. The tighter job market and rising prices will support the BoK's hawkish stance. But we still don't think this will push them to deliver additional hikes by the end of this year given sluggish exports and weak investment. What to look out for:CPI inflation and China data
South Korea unemployment (13 September)
Japan PPI inflation (13 September)
India trade balance (13 September)
Japan core machine orders and industrial production (14 September)
Australia unemployment (14 September)
ECB policy meeting (14 September)
China medium term lending rate (15 September)
Indonesia trade balance (15 September)
China retail sales, industrial production (15 September)
Robert Carnell, Min Joo Kang
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.
