Kick A** Artists To Check Out Following Armory Week

Carty infuses her works with a vibrant sense of positivity and a spirited palette of bold, energetic colors. Her works feature whimsically unexpected details meant to inspire a sense of comfort, brightening the viewer's emotional and physical spaces at once, and delivering uplifting energy to enhance your well-dressed walls.

Her paintings are a contemporary twist on the old traditional images of New England and its heritage. Historically, art in New England focuses on realism and is very narrative. Weathered boats, marshes, seascapes, coastal scenes, forests, farms, lakes...all walks of life have been explored in detail. Yet, Carty has felt the pull to disrupt the staquo; to highlight what excites her, and that's the colors and movement of the land and water. The mood and the actual sense of place are what she aims to capture and highlight. This is a departure from old narrative tradition and ushers in a quieter poetic and emotional perspective.

Artist

William Nelson 's paintings revel in contradictions, offering viewers and collectors a powerful dose of serifun. By assembling unlikely pairs, or groups of figures – such as Hollywood film icons and nostalgic comic book environments – Bill creates a unique piece of artwork containing what would not normally be considered in the same frame.

As an artist, Bill is constantly pursuing and perfecting his craft with diligence, employing a traditional medium and historical techniques to inventive and original ends. He has the magic blend of vision, passion, and commitment (read: hard work) necessary for any artist to establish, sustain, and grow a collector base.

Running through September 30, Cavalier Gallery will present William Nelson: Love & Science . Some of the paintings you can catch at the exhibition include:



is a painting about a screenplay rewrite gone

bad. In data scraped from the internet, King Kong on the Empire State Building is

replaced by Tin Tin on the Chrysler Building. A.I. beings egotistically cast

themselves as heroes piloting the Curtiss F8C Helldiver bi-planes flown in the original film.

·



AI Robot Apocalypse Girl

represents the seductive intrusion of smart technology and artificial intelligence in modern life. She is inspired by fertility goddesses, like the VeFigurines that were carved out of mammoth bone in the Paleolithic era. Ancient people looked to goddesses for good hunting and harvests, good fortune from mother nature and safety in childbirth. That's why she looks so...va, va, voom! Normal proportions didn't make her other worldly.

· Dalisque on the Dark Side of the Moon transports the reclining figure from Jean-Auguste-Dominque Ingres' 1814 Neoclassical painting into a room with rainbow-hued drapery and imagery from the iconic 1973 Pink Floyd album referenced in the title. As the artist often does to indicate discordant time periods, the 19th-century nude figure is rendered in black and white, while the more contemporary elements are depicted in full color.