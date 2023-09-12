Techmediabreaks 5Am Global, Breathe! Convention 2023 Announce Final Lineup For Premier Las Vegas Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 5AM Global, the renowned producer of experiences, live and digital, B2B events and B2C engagements, has released the full agenda for its BREATHE! Convention 2023.
The lineup big-name sponsors, leading exhibitors, well-known subject matter experts, and exciting experiences and adventures for participants. The two-day conference is scheduled for Sept. 13–14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The“legend-maker” event is designed to deliver on transformative education, experience and entertainment relating to emerging technologies such as
Web3, blockchain, AI, the metaverse and more.
BREATHE! Convention 2023 offers five different stages, including Center of the Universe Mainstage, sponsored by Hive; Sports & Entertainment Stage, sponsored by Exemplar; Innovation Stage, sponsored by Bump; Art & Fashion Stage, featuring Blonde Broker as emcee and stage moderator; and Continuum Stage, sponsored by Twin Protocol and Sophiaverse. Presenters include leaders in the space, such as Lori Rodriguez, Pavan Agarwal, Michael Terpin, Kerry Bubolz and Dan Nunez Cohen.
To learn more about BREATHE! Convention 2023, visit
To view the full press release, click
here .
About 5AM Global
5AM Global
is a strategic marketing and business management firm, committed to accelerating the exponential revenue generation of companies and brands. The team delivers innovative operational solutions and the most effective and impactful growth strategies and execution, including branding, PR and event production. The company is known as the“legend-maker” because it creates a valuable and unique vehicle for clients to gain recognition as their industry's top choice. 5AM Global's dynamic team of passionate and talented professionals combines the most creative and modern approach with best practices for each client to reach extraordinary objectives.
5AM Global brings to its clients relevant, recognized and undeniable values that are complete and synchronized within departments. The company's team consists of marketing executive leaders (with a combined 110 years of big-picture marketing, strategy development and execution) who have the highest degree of cultural and community competency: lifestyle/religious-based, generational, ethnic/origin-based, gender and language.
For more information about the company, please visit
.
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12092023000224011066ID1107057710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.