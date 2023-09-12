Lyondellbasell Invests In First Close Of The Plastic Circularity Fund

“Advancing circular solutions to meet the global challenge of plastic waste requires engagement and collaboration across the value chain to increase available material supply to meet the robustly growing demand for sustainable products,” said Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions at LyondellBasell.“LOIM's Plastic Circularity Fund aligns with our ambition to help end plastic waste in the environment and accelerate the development of a circular, low carbon economy.”

The company's venture capital investments include Closed Loop Partners, Infinity Recycling, HX Venture, Chrysalix, and LOIM. These investments align with the company's goal that for every dollar LyondellBasell invests in venture funds addressing critical sustainability challenges, the company helps catalyze another five dollars from co-investors.

