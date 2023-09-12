Land Betterment: Why We Value Our B Corporation Certification

Did you know Land Betterment is a certified B Corporation? Land Betterment is 1 of 6,700 companies worldwide across 160+ industries which are inspiring tens of thousands of other companies to follow their lead by measuring their impact, changing their corporate structure, and building better businesses.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Basically B Corps use the power of business to solve our most pressing global challenges. Unlike traditional corporations, B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment. People want to work for, buy from, and invest in businesses they believe in. B Corp Certification is among the most powerful ways to build credibility, trust, and value for your business.

How Did Land Betterment Become a B Corporation?

Our B Corporation certification did not happen overnight, in fact this was a 2 year process. The B Corp certification process was rigorous, yet very rewarding. Initially at the onset of certification we were required to meet the following benchmarks:

After completing the B Impact Assessment, Land Betterment underwent a review process with B Lab to determine if we met the 80-point bar for Certification.

So as you can imagine, we are very proud to receive a verified score of 88.5. We take great pride in our work tfar and the responsibility of holding ourselves to a higher standard!

Why is Land Betterment a B Corporation?

Land Betterment's and B Lab's missions are so interconnected and similar, it only made sense to become part of this group that is committed to making the world a substantially better place. With over 6,700 companies, both multi-national and regional entities, we have such an opportunity to use business as a force for good!

Land Betterment is committed to restoring the impacted land of prior coal mining and industrial sites and bettering the land into areas that the local communities can be proud of, while generating sustainable employment and housing and reinvigorating the region. It's our world to take care of and it is our world to provide for. Daily, our team embraces the challenges to not only fix the problems created by others, but also to provide opportunity and stability for transitioning economic regions. Seeing opportunity within challenges is one of our team's core competencies and we are thrilled to be doing real work across many divisions and communities while bringing real impact.

At B Lab, they envision a global economy that uses business as a force for good. This economy is comprised of a new type of corporation – the B Corporation - which is purpose-driven and creates benefit for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. B Lab states the following:



“Together, we transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet;

Together, we lead economic systems change that will realize our vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy;

Together, we create standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism;

Together, we're changing the rules of the game so that all businesses have to balance profit and purpose;

Together, we're building a movement of people using business as a force for good; Together, we won't stop until all business is a force for good.”

In the end, the golden rule is as true as it ever was - treat others as you would like them to treat you. There's no reason for business to be any different.

About Our Business Divisions:

ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separatesfrom the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllcand connect with ekō Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has upcycled land that has been previously impacted from prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while providing job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit our website – bettermentharvest

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbettermentor connect with the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words“believes”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“continue”,“seeks”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“expects”,“intends”,“estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.