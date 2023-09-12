Economic Corridors: Key To Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Economic corridors are back in the news after the announcement to set up an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) at the recently concluded G-20 Summit in New Delhi. Mint takes a closer look at the idea and the benefit it offers.
MENAFN12092023007365015876ID1107057672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.