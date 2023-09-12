Ibc2023 Preview: Cdnetworks To Showcase Streaming Power For Unlocking Apac's Online Video Potential

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, will demonstrate its streaming power for unlocking APAC's online video potential at IBC2023, the premier global event for media and entertainment. From Sept.15th to Sept.18th, CDNetworks has arranged a series of activities all aimed at showcasing how CDNetworks provides media companies the best streaming services, and helps them win in APAC.

These activities include a live demo speech * by Bowie Chen , CDNetworks' VP of Sales and Business Development in EMEA, along with a panel discussion * where CDNetworks' experts will join other panelists to share success strategies for winning OTT businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. And throughout the conference, attendees will also have the unique opportunity to discuss their personal agendas one-on-one meetings* with CDNetworks' experts at booth 5.C41.

Regarding the upcoming presentation, Bowie Chen said, "I am honored to have this opportunity to connect with industry professionals, media experts, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. At the same time, I am excited to showcase our advanced media delivery technologies, accepted best practices, and extensive experience to guide attendees in understanding how our media delivery solutions have become the preferred choice for media companies entering the Asia-Pacific market."

CDNetworks' Streaming Power for Unlocking APAC's Online Video Potential

Unparalleled APAC

CDN Performance & Global Connectivity

CDNetworks boasts unparalleled CDN performance in the APAC region, and is consistently ranked at the top according to PerfOps . With its powerful streaming network, including over 200,000 global servers, 2,800 CDN Points of Presence , and 200+ global ISPs spanning over 70 countries, CDNetworks ensures seamless global connectivity for streaming services for over 2 million streamers per day. This unmatched CDN capability, combined with robust media delivery services, gives organizations a competitive advantage in the market and effectively meets growing business demands in the APAC region and beyond.

One-stop Streaming Solutions

Dedicated to providing an "end-to-end" video streaming service, CDNetworks boasts a comprehensive array of streaming solutions that cover wide-ranging use cases, from CDN, storage , media processing center, protocol adaptation (QUIC, WebRTC, HTTPFLV, RTMP, HLS, etc.), to support for varicontent formats and players that span all processes involved with delivering content from the origin to distribution and finally to the end user. In addition, CDNetworks also provides security to media content by encryption, ensuring safe distribution, and controlling viewer access.

With these tools, media companies can effectively enhance business security while providing superior user experiences.

In-House Developed Streaming Technologies

In addition to conventional streaming technologies, CDNetworks this year has actively utilized a series of advanced technologies to help media companies deliver better experiences, with high-quality content, to their audiences. For example, developing in-house AI algorithm models enables CDNetworks' AI Super Resolution with the unique ability to convert low-resolution videos into dazzling high resolution, helping customers overcome limitations associated with low-resolution source content. CDNetworks also applies its home-grown Low Bandwidth High Definition (LBHD) technology, allowing distributors to deliver content smoothly, with the highest visual quality, while reducing bandwidth costs.

Optimized

Monetization via Low Latency Streaming

As low latency plays an increasingly important role in many live streaming monetization scenarios, CDNetworks has made significant efforts in low-latency technology to help media companies maximize their revenue. By leveraging WebRTC, HTTPFLV, RTMP, HLS, and other transport protocols, CDNetworks is not only able to support streaming services for large sports events with live ultra-low latency of less than 500 milliseconds, but also able to provide low-latency live streaming with delays as low as 3 seconds for interactive live streaming and other scenarios faced with lower latency requirements. This allows media companies to successfully monetize varibusinesses and save costs by choosing cost-effective transmission solutions.

Strong Local Support in APAC

As the earliest established in Korea, and now headquartered in Singapore, CDNetworks has built local support teams at key locations worldwide, particularly in APAC, including Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, UK, US, and China. CDNetworks is well positioned to serve the streaming businesses in APAC while providing wide ranging services such as business analysis, configuration validation, emergency response, and proactive optimization. Offering strong local support adds tremendvalue to platforms like OTT and interactive live streaming, which require rapid response times and real-time support.

"We have strong confidence in our abilities to benefit in the Asia-Pacific online video market," stated Doyle Deng, Head of Global Marketing and Product at CDNetworks . "Whether it's infrastructure deployment, network performance optimization, media processing capability, protocol adaptation, content security assurance, dedicated service, or cutting-edge technology development, CDNetworks has a range of advantages that setsapart from the competition. European companies, especially those unfamiliar with the Asia-Pacific region, can leverage our 20-pyears of experience in the video CDN arena to quickly achieve market success."

*1:1 Meeting with Our Experts

*Demo Speech Details:

Topic:

Tapping into APAC's Online Video Potential: Insights and Solutions from CDNetworks

Time: 17:30 CEST on 15 Sep 2023

Stage: Content Everywhere Stage 1 (Stand 5A.28, Hall 5)

Speaker: Bowie Chen, VP of Sales and Business Development in EMEA at CDNetworks.

*Panel Discussion Details:

Topic: OTT Lessons from around the World

Time: 12:45 CEST

on 18 Sep 2023

Participants: OTT Video Service Providers in Baltics and Asia Pacific

