Pointguard Energy Launches Pointguard Home: A Paradigm Shift In Energy Storage

PointGuard Home, a 5-in-1 energy storage system

Rob Schwarzinger, CEO of PointGuard Energy , emphasized the groundbreaking nature of PointGuard Home: " PointGuard Home represents a paradigm-shifting breakthrough in the renewable energy space. We prioritize the development of highly integrated solutions that streamline the deployment of renewable energy systems, setting new standards for simplicity, safety, and intelligence. "

PointGuard Home stands out with a host of remarkable features:



Effortless Installation and Commissioning: PointGuard Home sets a new installation standard with its quick connectors eliminating the need for external battery wiring. Only two trained technicians are required for system installation, resulting in a hassle-free process that reduces both installation time and expense. Commissioning is ultra-fast, taking only 5 minutes, including a seamless 2-minute OTA (Over-the-Air) software update.

Paramount Safety with 5-Layers of Protection:

Safety is a top priority for PointGuard Energy. PointGuard Home's robust system incorporates five layers of battery protection in each pack, including advanced temperature sensors, an internal fire extinguisher, aerogel-insulated pads, a decompression valve, and high-temperature-resistant insulated pads. These advanced safety mechanisms ensure that families and their homes are protected right from the start.

AI-Powered Energy App with GPT-4:

Embracing the potential of AI, PointGuard Energy introduces the myPointGuard App, providing users with complete system visibility and interactive AI-driven smart features. PointGuard AI serves as an intelligent service assistant, capable of answering questions and troubleshooting. Compatible with major platforms, such as iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS, this user-friendly app offers full control and monitoring of your energy system. V2X Ready for Emergency Power:

PointGuard Home's integrated EV DC charging module achieves rapid charging, providing an impressive 80-mile range in just 1 hour. Additionally, it is V2X ready, ensuring a reliable power supply from EV to home during grid outages, offering extra peace of mind.

Explore how PointGuard Home, the groundbreaking 5-in-1 home energy management system, is reshaping the renewable energy landscape at and experience true energy independence.

About PointGuard Energy

PointGuard Energy is a leading-edge energy innovator that provides integrated home energy solutions. Through deep integration of solar, energy storage and advanced EV charging technologies, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to set new industry standards. With our profound expertise in AI, we offer the next-level, intelligent home energy experience.

SOURCE PointGuard Energy Inc.