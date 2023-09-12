Aiib Helping Uzbekistan's Progression On Global Financial Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has invested $25 million in
Uzbekistan's Uzpromstroybank sustainability bonds, Trend reports.
The proceeds will be used to finance green projects, including
ones to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
ensure water security, support women-led initiatives, and finance
small and medium-sized businesses.
These are the first green bonds issued as part of the
sustainable financing program of the JSCB "Uzpromstroybank". The
bonds are issued in accordance with the principles of green and
social bonds of the International Capital Markets Association.
Uzpromstroybank has also received investments from the
International Finance Corporation, the German Development Finance
Institute and the Austrian Development Bank amid private placement
of five-year Eurobonds of sustainable development in the amount of
$100 million organized by the bank.
In 2019, JSCB "Uzpromstroybank" became the first bank in
Uzbekistan to enter the international capital market by placing
Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange in the amount of $300
million.
The AIIB investment portfolio in Uzbekistan includes 13 projects
worth more than $2.4 billion in the fields of energy,
infrastructure development, transport and medicine, including $394
million to finance the development of solar panels in Samarkand,
Jizzakh and Surkhandarya.
