Milk Packaging Market Expanding At A Healthy 4.69% Cagr, To Reach A Value Of $65,972.41 Million By 2031

Increase in health awareness among consumers and rise in consumption of flavored milk are the factors that drive the growth of the milk packaging industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Milk Packaging Market was valued at $40,012.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $65,972.41 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2031. Packaging is a method of using components and containers to carry, protect, identify, and enable merchandising of products. It differentiates products of two distinct companies or competitors along with providing product safety and hygiene. Moreover, increase in demand for single-serve milk packs is expected to fuel growth of the global milk packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, several health and nutritional benefits associated with the use of packaging materials have fueled the demand for milk in recent years, which, in turn, is expected to drive the global market during the milk packaging market forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include Tetra Pack, Amcor Limited, Indevco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Ball Corporation, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Crown Holdings, and CKS Packaging.

Milk packaging is expected to witness the highest growth in the future, owing to high demand for flavored milk and rise in consumption of packaged food especially in the developing countries that will promote the milk packaging market share in food packaging industry. Furthermore, urbanization and surge in demand for eco-friendly milk packaging materials are expected to boost the market growth. The plastic segment accounted for around one-third of the global milk packaging market size, in terms of volume, in 2020. The demand for milk packaging increased in the recent years, due to response to perennial modifications in packaging industry. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech milk packaging materials and rise in adoption of new & eco-friendly materials have fueled the demand for milk packaging across the globe.

In addition, increase in the number of health-consciconsumers across the globe boosts the overall demand for milk, which is a source of minerals, calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Moreover, companies foon expanding their product portfolio by serving flavored and specially packaged milk. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the overall demand for milk in the future. However, fluctuation in prices of materials, including plastic, paper, and aluminum and stringent government regulations regarding the use of nondegradable plastic pouches hamper the milk packaging market growth.

The milk packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and region. Depending on packaging type, it is categorized into cups, cans, bottles, pouches, and others. According to material, it is classified into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study

The milk packaging market analysis shows that paperboard segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant position in the global market from 2020 to 2031.

The pouch segment occupied more than half of the total market in 2021.

China occupied more than one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific market in 2021.

In terms of value, Italy is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period.

