New Skull Base For A Saudi Male Complicated Microscopic Operation Lasted 5 Hours

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)
Riyadh:
ENT doctors in Jazan (southern Saudi Arabia) performed a 5-hour complicated operation to repair the skull base of a male patient.
Saudi Health said that on Monday 12th September, ENT specialists at King Fahad Central Hospital managed to repair the skull base, brain meninges, and ear tissues of a patient who suffered from severe corrosion from the vestibular and semicircular canals down to the cochlear.
The medical team utilized a microscope and neuronavigational tool to repair the skull base through the ear opening, as well as repair inner ear bones.
Post-surgery, the patient was moved to the ICU for follow-up by the doctors and nursing team until fully recovered.
MENAFN12092023005446012082ID1107057571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.