New Skull Base For A Saudi Male Complicated Microscopic Operation Lasted 5 Hours

Riyadh:

ENT doctors in Jazan (southern Saudi Arabia) performed a 5-hour complicated operation to repair the skull base of a male patient.

Saudi Health said that on Monday 12th September, ENT specialists at King Fahad Central Hospital managed to repair the skull base, brain meninges, and ear tissues of a patient who suffered from severe corrosion from the vestibular and semicircular canals down to the cochlear.

The medical team utilized a microscope and neuronavigational tool to repair the skull base through the ear opening, as well as repair inner ear bones.

Post-surgery, the patient was moved to the ICU for follow-up by the doctors and nursing team until fully recovered.