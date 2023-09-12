Early Bird Registration Now Open For Bar & Restaurant Expo, March 18-20, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Attendees are invited to unlock profit potential at the leading bar and restaurant industry gathering
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Early bird registration is officially open for the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo , which will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center March 18 – 20, 2024. Early bird registration tickets start at $119 and are available now through January 22, 2024. Early bird registration can be completed here .
Bar & Restaurant Expo is a truly immersive experience for the rapidly advancing food and beverage industry. With a unique goal of helping all levels of industry professionals unlock their profit potential, this important event will bring leading experts and national industry stakeholders together to share critical knowledge and know how, poffer key solutions to the unique challenges facing the industry, and valuable insights on numeraspects crucial to financial success.
Choose from four registration passes to Bar & Restaurant Expo that provide access to:
. One central Expo Hall, combining both Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo, featuring over 600 exhibitors to meet leading industry suppliers, sample a vast range of food and beverage products, test the latest technology trends, see live cooking demos, experience the new Cocktail Clubhouse, enjoy show-only exclusive offers, and much more.
. A three-day conference program featuring presentations from top industry experts, in-depth workshops, masterclasses, new startup bootcamp, high profile keynotes, and off-site trainings all tailored to help owners and operators understand how they can maximize profitability.
. Exciting networking opportunities, including new industry happy hours, meetups, USBG Shake It Up Bartender Competition, and amazing parties hosted at some of the top resorts that Vegas has to offer.
“We are thrilled to present an enhanced, immersive experience at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2024 as we further expand the educational and engagement opportunities to match the needs of today's bar and restaurant industry,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of Bar & Restaurant Group.“Our foon supporting operators and industry professionals in unlocking profit potential is key to accelerating future growth and employment opportunities, and we're excited to welcome a wide range of national and international exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to Las Vegas in 2024.”
2024's key sponsors will include: Carlsberg, Heineken, Diageo, Ritual Zero Proof, Padre Azul, Mark Anthony Brands, Amoretti, Topo Chico, Alaskan Leaders Seafood, Lower Foods, Land O' Lakes Foodservice, Middleby, Ovention Inc, SpotOn, Savi X LG.
To account for programming taking place the day following St. Patrick's Day, one of the industry's most anticipated holidays, Bar & Restaurant's workshop programming will now begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 18, rather than 12 p.m., to accommodate for travel time after the holiday.
Those interested in attending or exhibiting at the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo can visit for more information. Additional details about the expo floor, educational workshops, masterclasses, speakers, nightlife activations and more will be announced in the coming months. Bar & Restaurant Expo is a trade event and not open to the general public. Stay connected with Bar & Restaurant Expo on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Press can register here .
Images from the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo can be found here .
About Bar & Restaurant Expo
Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurantand worldteanews.com.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kirvin Doak Communications
702.737.3100
Alexandra Leach
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 702-809-8389
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107057567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.