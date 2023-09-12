H. Miyazaki Releases Her First Nft Collection“Sutella.M” On Foundation Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
One of H. Miyazaki's NFTs, Face of Tree #101 "Glance"
Japanese artist H. Miyazaki, who also works under the name Sutella.m, debuts 10 unique tree-inspired NFTs on Foundation. Trees are living so the beautiful bark I photographed would change its appearance within a few months. My works literally showcase an accidental and fortunate encounter with the bark.” - H. MiyazakiITABASHI, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- H. Miyazaki, who also works under the name Sutella.m, a Japanese artist based in Tokyo, has published her first NFT collection“Sutella.m” on the Foundation NFT marketplace. The collection Sutella.m consists of 10 unique NFTs, each representing the aesthetic texture and structure of special trees in artistic ways. The floor reserve price of the collection is set at 0.1 ETH (approximately $160 USD at current rates).
The NFTs are scheduled to be available for sale on September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM (GMT). To purchase, cryptocurrency wallets, such as MetaMask, need to be connected to the Foundation marketplace. Given the limited distribution of H. Miyazaki's works in the market, these NFTs hold the potential for significant future value appreciation.
About H. Miyazaki:
H. Miyazaki is an artist based in Tokyo. After 2020, she immersed herself in photography in natural environments and began to develop her own style. In pursuit of the beautiful textures and structures of singular trees, she has created unique artworks never seen before.
She used to be a creator partnered with Afro Image Mart, and her creative style has been gaining recognition within the industry, as evidenced by her selection for the photography exhibition held by Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Environment in 2022.
Miyazaki explains that the unique trees and barks she has encountered have given her looks that were unexpected. "My role is to capture the beautiful textures and structures of the barks, to crop its unique look, and to add subtle color. Sometimes it is most beautiful just the way it is. This creative process gives me a joyful time, as if I am talking to the tree. I am captivated by the wonder and beauty of the world, as if it were created by our Maker."
Her work vividly captures the profound beauty of special trees and brings it to the viewer. With her creative approach and unique perspective, H. Miyazaki is breaking new ground in the art of photography.
About Sutella.m NFT Collection:
H. Miyazaki's new creative practice is embodied in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection Sutella.m. The collection has been published on the NFT marketplace Foundation as an Ethereum ERC-721 standard NFT collection. It contains 10 exclusive NFTs by H. Miyazaki herself, which will be available for sale on September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM (GMT).
Sutella.m is a challenge for H. Miyazaki, to pursue a new field of art through NFT. She appreciates the roles of trees being on this earth, protecting and supporting human livings for a long time. The world created by the beautiful barks she stumbled upon will deeply impress many people and may deliver a special message to them.
"Trees are living so the beautiful bark I photographed would change its appearance within a few months. My works literally showcase an accidental and fortunate encounter with the bark." As Miyazaki states, the NFTs allow collectors to witness the unique faces of trees, which would never look the same again.
This NFT collection is expected to elevate natural environment photography beyond the framework of mere documentation and expression to a new dimension as an art form, where H. Miyazaki's unique perspective and philosophy of art brings new beauty and meaning to the world of digital art.
