Pupillometer Market To Hit Usd 706 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Pupillometer Market size is expected to be worth USD 706 million by 2032. Surging importance in research studies and clinical trials for assessing the effects of drugs, treatments as well as interventions on pupil responses will positively impact the industry progression.

To cite an instance, in January 2023, a newly published Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians clinical study revealed that NeurOptics' Automated Pupillometry remains unaffected by clinical intoxication, adding to its higher usage to rapidly screen emergency room patients for brain injury or neurological injuries. The rising adoption of pupillometers to aid in drug development along with treatment efficacy assessments.

Digital pupillometers to witness high demand

Digital pupillometer market size is slated to observe significant momentum from 2023 to 2032 on account of their rising assistance to monitor patients with glaucoma as they help to measure the pupil responses to light. With the growing foon studying cognitive processes and emotional responses, researchers are increasingly deploying digital pupillometry in the psychology and psychiatry space. The rising advances in drug pharmacology and sports medicine coupled with the surging prominence of smartphone-based digital pupillometers.

Ophthalmology segment to gain traction

Pupillometer market from the ophthalmology application segment is slated to record appreciable CAGR from 2023-2032. This is due to rising adoption of pupillometry in ophthalmic research for studying variaspects of pupil function and its responses to different stimuli, such as light, drugs, and visual stimuli. The growing utility of quantitative pupillometry in research settings to measure the optic nerve and autonomic functions.

Increasing preference for handheld pupillometers

The handheld pupillometer market share is anticipated to gain significant traction through 2032. The development can be attributed to the rising incorporation of handheld chromatic pupillometry in detecting preclinical retinal dysfunction in patients affected with diabetes mellitus. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has estimated that approximately 783 million people worldwide will be living with diabetes by 2045. Increasing application scope in both clinical and research settings for monitoring patient health, diagnosing medical conditions, and conducting research.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a profitable market

APAC pupillometer market size is expected to witness considerable gains between 2023 and 2032. The rapidly expanding aging population along with improved access to healthcare has led to the increasing rate of healthcare spending. The rising burden of eye disorders, including glaucoma and cataracts coupled with the surge in investments for improving healthcare infrastructure are other factors driving the industry development. As per the National Library of Medicine, the cataract cases in China in individuals aged between 45–89 years is expected to more than double to 240.83 million by 2050.

Pupillometer Market Participants

Essilor Group, NIDEK SA, NeurOptics Inc., Reichert Inc.,Ophthalmic, Brightlamp, Inc., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Konan Medical, and SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions are some of the prominent pupillometer companies. These industry players are focusing on several development and expansion-driven strategies to sustain the rising industry competition.

