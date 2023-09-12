Growpath Makes Getapp's Category Leaders List For Law Practice Management Software

GetApp, which offers recommendations regarding software to business leaders across many categories, added GrowPath to its list of category leaders.

DURHAM, NC, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GrowPath has been listed by GetApp as a category leader in Law Practice Management software. GetApp is used by business leaders to find the software they need. In a crowded field of competitors, GrowPath emerged as one of the best, notably placing ahead of Needles Neos.

“We're very happy to have made the category leader list from GetApp. It's always nice to be recognized for making a high-quality, well-reviewed product. The user satisfaction is what matters,” said GrowPath CEO Joe Velk .“Our software does so much more than many competitor software that I think GrowPath is often difficult to classify. These listings mean we're doing well in the specific facets they're looking at.”

GrowPath continues to draw accolades, earlier being recognized as a“Frontrunner” by Software Advice and named an emerging favorite for Legal Case Management Software by Capterra, subsequently making the Capterra shortlist. Honorees to Capterra's shortlists are chosen based on popularity and the strength of their user reviews.

“This recognition helps driveas we continue to innovate and improve everything about GrowPath for current and future clients,” he added.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: .

