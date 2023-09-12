Capstone Technologies To Showcase Their Robotic Technology At Printing United Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AutoViri by CapStone Technologies
CapStone Technologies suite of AutoViri Solutions help mailers overcome the labor shortage and improve operations
AutoViri Software by CapStone Technologies
CapStone's AutoViri Solutions bring the industry an entirely new level of automation, efficiency, and productivity.
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CapStone Technologies will be featuring a live demo of the robotic technology used in their patented AutoViri Solutions that automate varimanual, repetitive tasks that are part of typical print-to-mail operations such as sleeving, traying, palletizing, and conveyance at the upcoming PRINTING United Expo 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, October 18-20, 2023. Attendees can visit Booth #B703 to learn more about how AutoViri Solutions can help mailers increase productivity, optimize output, maximize efficiency, and reduce labor.
Founded in 1999, CapStone Technologies provides automation, software solutions, and business engineering to the print-to-mail industry with state-of-the-art robotic technology, advanced innovation, and proven process engineering. Their AutoViri Solutions include a comprehensive suite of products that bring an entirely new level of automation, efficiency, and productivity to the print-to-mail industry.
Capstone Booth #B703 will also showcase their AutoViri Tagger-which prints tray tags and pallet placards on demand-as well as their AutoViri Tray Management System (TMS)-an intelligent production system that automatically delivers trays and packages to the next step in the print-to-mail process.
Troy Power, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at CapStone Technologies said,“Our team is excited to debut at PRINTING United 2023, bringing 25 years of robotic automation and business engineering expertise to the print-to-mail industry. Our mission is to help mailers stay competitive in an ever-changing industry.”
“CapStone Technologies offers robotic technologies and software through our suite of AutoViri Solutions to help mailers overcome the labor shortage and improve operations,” said Nic Marois, Director of Sales and Marketing at CapStone Technologies.“We also provide professional services such as assessments, conceptual options, procurement, and program management.”
For more information, please see our 2023 Media Kit
About CapStone Technologies, LLC
Founded in 1999, CapStone Technologies offers automation services and business engineering for the print-to-mail industry using state-of-the-art robotic technology, innovative processes, and software solutions that connect physical and digital workflows to provide virtual performance visibility, reduce errors, and protect USPS discounts. CapStone Technologies holds multiple patents for its AutoViri products and holds certifications by Idealliance for Mail Professional and Mail Professional Advanced. CapStone has been recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. For more information, visit the media center at .
Kathy Broniecki
CapStone Technologies
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107057542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.