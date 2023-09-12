Now-Fertility To Host Uae's First Egg Freezing Ladies Night

NOW-fertility, the global IVF service in collaboration with IVF Support UAE, is set to host the first-ever ladies' egg-freezing night on 26th September, 6pm – 9pm at Canary Club in JLT to drive awareness and conversation in a fun social setting.

Revolutionising the assisted conception journey, the event will allow women to learn about egg-freezing and discover more about the process for individuals and couples from experts in an informal atmosphere. Experts at the event will include Luciano Nardo, fertility expert and CEO of NOW-fertility, and James Clarke, Legal Counsel at BSA, who will offer guidance on the legal aspects of egg freezing and the import and export of eggs.

At the same time, ladies can socialise with friends, and enjoy complimentary food, drink, pampering and other fun activities. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, get information on pricing, and speak to women who have gone through the journey, including IVF Support founder Cassie Destino. The format is planned to be a series of events that will allow women to get information and initial support on egg-freezing in a more relaxed ambience.

Featuring a global network of fertility clinics, personalized treatments, transparent and individualized pricing, and a multilingual expert team, NOW-fertility is transforming the industry with innovative solutions to make egg-freezing accessible.