Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt Career Symposium Connects Women With Theme, Your Life's Passions Create Your Legacy

AADC Symposium features sixteen dynamic and inspiring speakers from diverse backgrounds and careers.
Associate Alumof Douglass College (AADC) Luncheon Ceremony To Induct Six Graduates in the AADC Society of Excellence During Career Symposium We will explore how to create or refine your pathway to success no matter where you are in your professional journey.” - AADC Executive Director Valerie Anderson 81, MBANEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Associate Alumof Douglass College,“AADC” (douglassalumnae.org), will host its eighth annual free career symposium, underwritten by Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt, Class of 1942, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 8:30 to 4:00 pm, at the Douglass Student Center on the Douglass College campus. The day-long symposium features 16 powerful presenters exploring its theme,“Your Life's Passion is Your Legacy,” with keynote speaker, Margaret“Marty” Gillis, Douglass College Class of 1975 and owner and operator of 22 McDonald's restaurants across the New Jersey/New York metro area, along with panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.
“We will explore how to create or refine your pathway to success no matter where you are in your professional journey and uncover how to use your passion to ignite your career and form a legacy that is meaningful to you whether you are a new graduate, beginning your career or exploring a new profession,” said AADC Executive Director Valerie Anderson 81, MBA.
Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt '42 established an endowment to provide and advance this highly successful symposium that brings together women for a day-long symposium, free to Douglass alumnae, and financial contributors to the AADC. Non-alummay attend for a nominal cost. The programming is designed to bring women and their allies across industries ranging from healthcare and academia to career development and law together, to offer a powerful program of session presenters, a panel of legal experts, and three signature workshops to educate, empower and engage attendees.
The luncheon features the AADC Society of Excellence Induction Ceremony, which honors the distinguished careers and community achievements of six graduates: 2023 honorees Mary Kelleher DiMartino '85, Caprice Jenerson, Esq. '90 and Kay Turner '71, Ph.D.; 2022 honorees Julie Wynne Stern-Delfiner, MD, '89, and Winifred V. Quinn '86, Ph.D., and Valerie L. Anderson '81, the AADC's Executive Director.
Speakers headlining the symposium include:
Margaret“Marty” Gillis, Douglass College Class of 1975, an innovative business owner of 22 McDonald's restaurants across New Jersey and New York, community leader and advocate, to present keynote.
She currently serves as a member of the Rutgers Board of Trustees. Her accolades include being inducted into distinguished alumni recognitions, such as a member of the AADC Society of Excellence, the Rutgers African American Alumni Alliance, Inc. Hall of Fame, and as a recipient of the New Jersey Women of Achievement Award from Douglass Residential College and the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs of GFWC in addition to many other national and community awards.
She established the Gillis Prize through the AADC that benefits Douglass Residential College students. She supports numeryouth development programs and provides scholarships and community support through The Gillis Organization.
Program Sessions and Speakers Line Up
Speakers will address a range of career development and advancement issues facing today's women as they move forward in all aspects of their lives:
Life, Legacy & The Legal Field (Attorneys Caprice R. Jenerson '90, Ashley C. Sawyer '10, Jennifer C. Bender '93, Yesenia Perez '12, and moderator LDorio Ruch '89)
Calming the Work-Life Ride: Being Aware of Outside Factors Shaping Your Life's Passion (Rochelle Lieberstein Stern '86)
Your Personal Brand, Your Legacy Your Greatest Asset: You (Lily Juhasz '22)
Unlock Your Life's Purpose: Discover Your Path to An Intentional Life You Love Discover Your Purpose, Live with Intention (Alison Maloney)
The Hidden Job Market The Skinny on job interview techniques and jobs you didn't know existed. (Sangeetha Subramanian '08)
Public Speaking: Sharing your Passion through Effective Communications. (Judy Meyenhofer M'89 and Julia Brannan-Rauch R '81)
Utilize Your Natural Talents to Elevate You in the Workplace and in Life. (Kemma Cunningham)
Be You: Packaging Your Life's Passion with Purpose Package (Ikecia Lenese Mapp '01)
The AI Advantage: Unleashing the Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Personal Branding and Social Media (Tamara Fleming)
Being Aware of our Emotional Health (Drusilla D. Cherry '63, MSSW)
About the Symposium:
Major funding for the eighth annual Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt '42 Workplace & Professional Development Symposium was provided by centenarian Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt, Class of 1942.
She celebrated her 101st birthday with Douglass alumat the AADC 100th Anniversary Proud History to Bright Future Gala held in June 2022. The AADC Symposium Planning Committee is led by volunteer Chair Catherine Sackey, Class of 2022, and Lorrie Delaney, Director of AlumRelations, Class of 2018, as well as committee volunteers.
About the AADC:
Every alumna of the New Jersey College for Women, Douglass College, and Douglass Residential College automatically becomes an Associate Alumof Douglass College (AADC) member, the independent 501(c )(3) organization that connects more than 40,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. There are no specific membership dues, however alumare encouraged to become an active member. The AADC develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumby providing programs, services, networks, and life-long learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and its students. Followon social media @douglassalumnae.
