Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3109013 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is back home from Italy after a private visit.
3109000 KUWAIT -- Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah hails EU decision to grant Kuwaitis a five-year, multiple-entry Schengen visa.
3109040 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Olympic football squad proceed to the final round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 after 2-2 draw with Iraq in qualifier.
3109029 TUNIS -- At least 5,300 people are killed in catastrophic floods caused by Storm Daniel in eastern Libya.
3109017 MOSCOW -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for an official visit at the invitation from President Vladimir Putin.
3109038 MOSCOW -- A Russian Su-24 crashes in the southern Volgograd Oblast and the fate of its two-member crew has yet to be known. (end)
gb
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107057361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.