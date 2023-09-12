Nine Palestinians Among Victims Of Libya Floods: Ministry

Eight of the victims belong to the family of Mahmoud al-Tawab, who lived in the Libyan city of Derna, the ministry said in a press statement, adding, three other Palestinians are still missing.

While expressing its condolences to Libya and its people, the ministry said, Palestine is ready to send its rescue teams and use its resources to help Libya.

On Sunday, a Mediterranean storm made landfall in eastern Libya, triggering floods and destroying facilities along its path.

The floods have left 3,060 people killed and 5,200 others missing, said Libya's eastern-based Interior Ministry, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

