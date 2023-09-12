Zelensky Speaks With Students From Leading Dutch Universities

As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague, the students greeted the president with a round of thunderapplause.

In his address to students, Zelensky emphasized that what their life will be like, their future, depends only on them, and also that it is very important to defend their choice.

The president of Ukraine also answered the students' questions, in particular, about the special tribunal.

"The name of the tribunal is not important. The name does not matter, the main thing is the result. And this is the most important thing in this matter. Your country has a lot of experience in this matter. There are many experts and we are in contact with them. But this is an extremely difficult mission – to get a verdict for the crime of aggression. To prove the crime, we need the unity I spoke about today," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 20 prosecutors from different countries will work in the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which opened in The Hague on July 4, 2023.

Main photo: President's Office

Photo by I. Drabok