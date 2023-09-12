Total Wine & More Opens New Store In St. Louis Park, Mn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Wine & More, America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer, is opening its newest Minnesota store on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The new store is located at The Shoppes at

Knollwood, 8100 MN-7, St. Louis Park, MN 55426.

The smaller format store (approx. 8,900 sq.ft.) retains that which Total Wine & More customers have come to expect – outstanding service, great selection and best prices. The St. Louis Park store delivers on providing customers with a comprehensive and pleasant shopping experience, the best value in wines, spirits and beers – as well as a level of product expertise and service unique to Total Wine & More and its team members.

"Total Wine & More has the most knowledgeable and best trained store team members in the business, which enablesto provide our customers with outstanding service and an excellent in-store experience," said Robert Hammack, Sr., Total Wine & More's Chief Stores Officer.



Every year Total Wine & More selects team members from its stores around the country to expand their wine and spirits education by visiting some of the most renowned wine growing regions and distilleries in the United States and Europe. Team members meet with

wine makers and distillers to develop a superior knowledge and understanding of the products in the stores.

At every grand opening of a Total Wine & More store, the company partners with a local non-profit, the first of many charitable organizations the new store will work with over the coming years. Total Wine & More's St. Louis Park store has chosen to work with St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP).

"Total Wine & More understands and appreciates the importance of investing in the communities around us, which is why we are pleased to partner with St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP) to support their good works," said Edward Cooper, Total Wine & More's VP, Public Affairs and Community

Relations. "To celebrate the St. Louis Park store's grand opening, Total Wine & More will donate 10% of all wine sales from the store's grand opening weekend – Thursday, September 14th through Sunday, September 17th – to support STEP's outstanding community work."

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is the nation's largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer with 256 stores in 28 states. Total Wine & More has an extensive selection

of

over 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beer, all at exceptional prices. Additionally, Total Wine & More is committed to giving back to the local community.

In 2022, Total Wine & More contributed over $9 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 14,000+ organizations helping those organizations raise in excess of

$65 million to support their good causes.

