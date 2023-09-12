Baby Feeding Bottles Market To Hit Usd 623.2 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Baby Feeding Bottles Market size is expected to be worth USD 623.2 million by 2032. Continuadvancements in materials, design, and features of baby feeding bottles are attracting parents seeking safer and more convenient options for their babies.

In March 2023, Las Vegas-based startup Emulait secured $11 million in funding from a group of private investors and family offices, increasing their total funding to $16 million. Emulait's groundbreaking baby feeding system aims to replicate the natural breastfeeding experience with its bottle nipples featuring multiple milk holes and a 3-flow system, reducing the risk of overfeeding and obesity. The company employs custom software to scan, analyze, and gather data on nipple characteristics such as shape, size, color, and texture, ensuring privacy protection by never collecting photographs or images in the process.

Some other innovations, such as anti-colic bottles, bottles with disposable liners, and bottles designed to mimic breast shape and flow are witnessing increased uptake.

Glass baby feeding bottles to witness high popularity

Glass baby feeding bottles market will expand at a noticeable CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Glass baby feeding bottles are gaining traction due to growing concerns about plastic's potential chemical leaching, environmental impact, and sustainability. Many parents are opting for glass bottles as a safer and eco-friendly alternative. Instances like the recall of plastic bottles due to bisphenol-A (BPA) concerns have raised awareness about the potential risks associated with plastic bottles. Glass bottles are seen as a durable, non-toxic option that doesn't absorb odors or stains and can be easily sterilized, making them an appealing choice for health-consciand environmentally-aware consumers.

E-commerce segment to accumulate a decent industry share

E-commerce segment could emerge as a prominent distribution channel for baby feeding bottles market by 2032. Baby feeding bottles are witnessing increased sales through e-commerce platforms due to their convenience and wide product selection. Parents appreciate the ease of browsing and purchasing bottles online, avoiding the hassle of physical store visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping for essential baby items surged as people aimed to limit in-person shopping. Notably, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon expanded their baby product offerings, making it easier for parents to find and purchase feeding bottles and accessories from the comfort of their homes.

Europe to dominate the regional outlook

Europe baby feeding bottles market share is experiencing robust development owing to a growing emphasis on breastfeeding alongside bottle feeding, leading to increased demand for quality bottles. Additionally, European parents prioritize safety and sustainability, driving the preference for glass and BPA-free plastic bottles. Moreover, innovative designs and advanced anti-colic features cater to evolving consumer needs. Recent regulations like the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive have also accelerated the shift towards eco-friendly materials.

Baby feeding bottles industry leaders

Major companies operating in baby feeding bottles market include Pigeon Corporation, LiBaby Merchandise Work's Co., Ltd, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bailey Medical, Hygeia Medical Group, Mayborn Group Ltd, Artsana S.p.A, Frank Buettner GmbH, Medela AG, KaWGmbH, NUK, Ardo Medical, Inc., Acute IdeasLtd.

