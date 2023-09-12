368 Maine Earns Prestigious Dirōna Recognition, Joins Elite Ranks Of Distinguished North American Restaurants

360 Maine Lobster

368 Maine S'mores

GREENVILLE, MAINE, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 368 Maine, located in the Lodge at Moosehead Lake , is thrilled to announce its recent induction into the esteemed Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) community. This accolade represents a crowning achievement in pursuing culinary excellence and unwavering dedication to unparalleled hospitality in 368's second year.

As one of the exclusive establishments comprising the elite group of less than 700 distinguished North American restaurants, 368 Maine is a testament to exceptional gastronomy and service. This complete cohort includes dining destinations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, making 368 Maine's inclusion a distinguished honor. Remarkably, there are just three DiRōNA restaurants in the entire state of Maine, underscoring the exceptional nature of this recognition.

Earning the coveted title of a DiRōNA restaurant is no small feat. 368 Maine underwent a rigorevaluation process conducted anonymously by a third-party inspector. This thorough assessment meticulously scrutinized varifacets of the dining experience, including ambiance, cuisine, service quality, and check accuracy, among other stringent criteria. Only those restaurants that demonstrated excellence across all these aspects were deemed deserving of DiRōNA membership.

The team at 368 Maine, led by the talented Executive Chef Tyler Upton, has played an instrumental role in achieving this prestigirecognition. Their relentless dedication and passion for crafting memorable dining experiences have earned them this illustriaccolade and established 368 Maine as a beloved culinary destination for patrons searching for the finest cuisine and hospitality.

368 Maine's achievement as a DiRōNA restaurant underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and its continuquest for culinary and service perfection. This recognition resonates with the restaurant's dedicated team and the appreciative community they serve. As 368 Maine continues to shine within the culinary realm, it is evident that this year has been remarkable for both 368 Maine and the fortunate guests who have had the pleasure of experiencing its exceptional offerings.

368 Maine's elevation as a DiRōNA restaurant is a testament to its enduring dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences. It is a recognition that resonates as a beacon of excellence within Maine and across North America. The entire team at 368 Maine extends heartfelt gratitude to its guests and the community for their unwavering support. It looks forward to many more years of culinary brilliance and distinguished hospitality.

About 368 Maine:

368 Maine, located in Greenville, Maine, is an esteemed culinary establishment serving exceptional cuisine and unparalleled hospitality. As a proud member of the Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA), 368 Maine is committed to delivering an unforgettable dining experience to its guests. Led by Chef Tyler Upton and an exceptional team, the restaurant is celebrated for its dedication to culinary excellence and unwavering commitment to service excellence.

368 Maine

368maine.com

207-695-4400

368 MAINE 6-Course Chef's Choice Tasting Menu