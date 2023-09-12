Dacxi Chain Announces Groundbreaking Capital Raise To Revolutionize Global Equity Crowdfunding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dacxi Chain aims to reshape the future of equity crowdfunding through a decentralized PaaS, facilitating global scale for local eCF platforms. We're the world's first to take a decentralized approach to solve problems of reach, scalability, and cross-border inefficiencies in the equity crowdfunding space.” - Ian Lowe CEO SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dacxi Chain, the innovative PaaS behind the world's first decentralized global equity crowdfunding network, is thrilled to announce its upcoming capital raise. This marks the next step in Dacxi Chain's mission to empower local equity crowdfunding (eCF) platforms to take their businesses global.
Dacxi Chain provides eCF platforms the support of a global network, and the technological tools needed to facilitate cross-border investment. In doing so, Dacxi Chain democratizes investing for all sides of the equation. Providing greater access to early-stage capital for entrepreneurs, offering expanded international opportunities for investors, and supporting local eCF platforms to reach worldwide audiences.
Dacxi Chain's unique first-mover advantage
Dacxi Chain is the first ever PaaS (Platform as a Service) designed specifically to enable eCF platforms to achieve global scale. As such, it has the potential to redefine the parameters of the industry – creating a thriving global network of investors and entrepreneurs, ready and waiting for eCF platforms to plug into.
Ian Lowe, Dacxi Chain CEO, is a veteran in leading global technology ventures, with a record of raising over $100 million in capital. "Dacxi Chain is more than just a PaaS; it's a blueprint for a collaborative, rather than competitive, future for equity crowdfunding," says Lowe. "We've spent years creating an ecosystem that's set to accelerate and thrive. Today, we're the world's first to take a decentralized approach to solve problems of reach, scalability, and cross-border inefficiencies in the equity crowdfunding space. We're building bridges, where there used to be concrete walls."
Dacxi Chain at a glance
Globalized Equity Crowdfunding: Dacxi Chain invites existing equity crowdfunding companies to join the Dacxi Chain network. Welcoming them onto a global stage, and creating a new level of industry interconnectedness and investment potential.
Collaborative Network: Dacxi Chain applies the network effect to equity crowdfunding; creating a single, hyperconnected network, which enables more flow of capital to entrepreneurs and more opportunities for investors.
Crossborder Investments: Dacxi Chain empowers local eCF platforms to offer cross-border investments, without the complexities of disparate currencies and regulatory red tape. With its pioneering blockchain-led tech, Dacxi Chain APIs enable seamless, secure, and fast cross-border transactions.
Capital Raise Details
Dacxi Chain's capital raise doubles as a demonstration of the platform's own unique fundraising model. It will be undertaken in collaboration with leading equity crowdfunding platform partners – Equitise (Australia), and Angels Den (UK).
Expressions of interest for the capital raise will commence on Monday, September 11, across all foundational platform partners.
For Australian Investors
If you're based in Australia and interested in participating, you can register your interest via our partner platform, Equitise.
For Investors in the United Kingdom
If you reside in the United Kingdom and would like to be part of this opportunity, you're invited to sign up through Angels Den.
For more information about the capital raise, please visit dacxichain.com/invest . Questions can be directed to .
