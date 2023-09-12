Jordanians Visit Moroccan Embassy, Offer Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra) -- Jordanians at varipublic and official levels on Tuesday visited the Moroccan embassy in Amman to offer condolences over the victims of the recent earthquake.
Representing Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Minister of Labour Yousef Shamali, visited the embassy and offered the Jordanian government's condolences over the victims of the earthquake, vopicing the Kingdom's solidarity with the Moroccan people.
Senators, MPS, officials and representatives of the Jordanian people also offered their condolences.
The Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in Amman, Adel Ousi Hamo, expressed his appreciation for the solidarity of Jordanians at varilevels with the Moroccan people, lauding the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, which are supported by the distinguished relations between Their Majesties King Abdullah II and his brother, King Mohammed VI.
