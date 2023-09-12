House Speaker To Hold Meetings With Speakers Of Uk House Of Commons, House Of Lords In London

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, who began a working visit to London on Tuesday, chairing a parliamentary delegation, is scheduled to meet with Speaker of the British House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.
Safadi and Hoyle are set to hold official talks in the Houses of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
In his three-day visit, Safadi and the accompanying delegation will also meet with Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, John McFall, Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations, and officials at the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD). He will also attend part of the House of Commons session to discuss questions with the British Prime Minister.
The parliamentary delegation includes the Chairman of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, MP Ghazi Thneibat, Chairman of the Jordanian-British Friendship Committee, MP Dina Bashir, MP Khaled Abu Hassan and MP Hayil Ayyash.
