Un Urges Armenia To Respect Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Secgen Spokesperson


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. We would like to recall the UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and call for their full respect, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

He has made the remark, while commenting upon the so-called “presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on September 9, 2023.

“The Secretary General urges to intensify efforts towards the long term normalization of relations for security and peace of the region,” he added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.

