Un Urges Armenia To Respect Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Secgen Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. We would like
to recall the UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and call for
their full respect, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the
Secretary-General, said at a briefing, Trend reports.
He has made the remark, while commenting upon the so-called
“presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh on September 9, 2023.
“The Secretary General urges to intensify efforts towards the
long term normalization of relations for security and peace of the
region,” he added.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the
international community to strongly condemn the so-called
"elections".
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the
holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that
Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps
to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are
not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have
taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.
