Turkish Company To Build Aluminum Processing Plant In Kazakh Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 13. The Turkish
company Altrade Company intends to build the first plant in
Kazakhstan for processing aluminum produced here in the Pavlodar
region, Trend reports.
This was announced during a meeting of company representatives
with the regional executive authorities.
As noted during the meeting, the plant will produce 18,000 tons
of aluminum sheets per year.
The product will be in demand in the aviation and automotive
industries, the construction industry, the food industry, and the
global market for the production of household appliances.
At the 1st stage of construction, the volume of investment will
be about 8 billion tenge (about $17.2 million), and more than 100
jobs will be created.
2nd stage provides for 9 billion tenge (about $19.3 million) of
investment, as well as expansion of production with an increase in
the number of workers.
During the construction of the plant, eco-friendly technologies
will be used: solar panels and chimney filters. It is planned to
use liquefied gas as fuel, which does not produce harmful
emissions.
