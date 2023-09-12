Turkish Company To Build Aluminum Processing Plant In Kazakh Region

This was announced during a meeting of company representatives with the regional executive authorities.

As noted during the meeting, the plant will produce 18,000 tons of aluminum sheets per year.

The product will be in demand in the aviation and automotive industries, the construction industry, the food industry, and the global market for the production of household appliances.

At the 1st stage of construction, the volume of investment will be about 8 billion tenge (about $17.2 million), and more than 100 jobs will be created.

2nd stage provides for 9 billion tenge (about $19.3 million) of investment, as well as expansion of production with an increase in the number of workers.

During the construction of the plant, eco-friendly technologies will be used: solar panels and chimney filters. It is planned to use liquefied gas as fuel, which does not produce harmful emissions.