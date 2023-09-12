Warplane Crashes In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Su-24M tactical bomber went down in Russia's Volgograd region.
That's according to the Baza Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
According to tentative reports, the bomber had two Read also: Russia covering aircraft with car tires will unlikely protect them from drones - CNN
pilots on board. The cause of the disaster is being investigated.
It is noted that the plane was unarmed on a training flight. Around 19:00, the aircraft disappeared from radars.
It is currently unclear whether the pilots managed to eject.
The Ministry of Defense has confirmed the crash during a training flight.
Mi-8 helicopters were deployed on a search and rescue mission.
