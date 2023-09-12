Warplane Crashes In Russia

That's according to the Baza Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

According to tentative reports, the bomber had two

pilots on board. The cause of the disaster is being investigated.

It is noted that the plane was unarmed on a training flight. Around 19:00, the aircraft disappeared from radars.

It is currently unclear whether the pilots managed to eject.

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed the crash during a training flight.

Mi-8 helicopters were deployed on a search and rescue mission.