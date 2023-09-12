U.S. Receives Comprehensive Updates On Use Of Weapons Sent To Ukraine - Sen. Mcconnell

He said this on Tuesday during a speech on the Senate floor regarding aid to Ukraine, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

“This is a win-win. The United States gets unprecedented insight into how our weapons are being used – often over used – in combat which helpsimprove and maintain America's own arsenal,” McConnell said.

He emphasized that this helps the U.S. improve its own combat arsenal because the American side likely has the deepest understanding of how American weapons are being used“than we had with any other partner nation.”

U.S. forces also get a unique view into battlefield developments and the challenges Ukrainian forces are facing, the senator added.

In this context, he emphasized that, unlike Iraq or Afghanistan, Ukraine is "a modern democracy, firmly committed to integration with the West."

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that political changes are taking place in Ukraine, in particular, regarding the attitude to corruption.

"I am not saying that corruption has not disappeared. Even in the worst conflicts or in the most advanced democracies, human nature remains the same. But costing has changed. And reliable, independent anti-corruption bodies are striving for change," the senator noted.

He also referred to the impressions of a group ofsenators who visited the Washington-led headquarters in Germany. According to McConnell, they "saw with their own eyes the professional multinational work in support of Ukraine and were impressed."

Thanks to these efforts, "we have an unprecedented understanding of how almost 30 types of Western weapons systems and vehicles are used by Ukraine, often down to the serial number," the Republican leader emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before Mitch McConnell made a call to continue large-scale support to Ukraine in order to prevent the superiority of America's biggest opponents - Russia and China.