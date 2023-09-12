President: Ukrainian Soldiers Preparing As We Clearly See Russia's Plans

This is stated in Zelensky's video address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"War cabinet. A special circle of participants. We talked only about what's going on at the front now and what we expect in the near future. Strengthening of our brigades, own production of weapons and munitions in Ukraine and supplies from our partners. Important intelligence reports. We clearly see what the occupiers are really plotting and what, accordingly, our soldiers should be ready for," he said.

The president thanked the 95th Separate Brigade of the Ukraine's Air Assault Forces. "Third Assault Brigade - well done, guys! The Fury Combined Assault Brigade of the National Police, thank you! All three brigades distinguished themselves in battles on the Bakhmut axis. Important successful operations. 46th Separate Airmobile, 47th Separate Mechanized - thank you, soldiers, for your advance! 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and 79th Separate, Air Assault - thank you for the extremely effective defense of our positions!"

He also particularly noted the special operations units of the GUR defense intelligence operating in the Klishchiivka area and in other hot spots.

As reported, today President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed state awards on 383 military servicemen, including 253 posthumously.