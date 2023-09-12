Russia Destroyed Hundreds Of Ukrainian Decoy Weapons - Cnn

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

"War is expensive and we need the Russians to spend money using drones and missiles to destroy our decoys. After all, drones and missiles are expensive. Our models are much, much cheaper," said Metinvest's spokesman.

Among the replicas of military equipment in service with the Ukrainian army are, in particular, D-20 gun-howitzers, American-made M777 howitzers, mortar tubes, and air defense radars.

The aim, says the spokesman, is twofold: to save Ukrainian lives and to trick Russians into squandering their own, very expensive, kamikaze drones, shells and missiles.

"If our decoy was destroyed, then we did not work in vain. [...] The sooner our decoys are destroyed, the better for us," the company's spokesman said.