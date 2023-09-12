Kuwait, Iraq Qualify For U-23 Asian Cup After 2-2 Draw

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Olympic football squad equalized 2-2 with Iraq, the frontrunner of the Group F of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers, on Tuesday, securing a ticket to the final round of the cup.
The encounter, held at Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, saw a goalless first half before Salman Al-Awadhi scored the opener for the Blue at minute 48.
Bander Al-Salameh doubled Kuwait's lead in minute 65.
Iraq, undeterred, were able two come back with goals from Dhul-Faqar Youat minute 69 and Mustafa Al-Korji at minute 70.
Kuwait ranked second in Group F rankings after Iraq on goal difference, with seven points each.
Qatar's iconic Lusail Stadium, which staged the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, will host the first match of AFC U23 Asian Cup between Qatar and Lebanon on Friday, January 12, 2024. (end)
