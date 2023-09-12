Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Expresses Solidarity With Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT Sep 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union expressed solidarity with Libya after the deadly flooding that ravaged the eastern region of the country.
In a statement on Tuesday, the AIPU appealed for the Arab countries and the international community to joint forces immediately to provide urgent aid to Libya and help alleviate the impacts of this natural disaster.
The AIPU Presidency offered sincere condolences to the Libyan people and government, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims. (end)
ayb.ara
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107057123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.