Kuwaiti Ambassador Meets Iraqi Mod On Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sep 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Iraq Tariq Al-Faraj on Tuesday discussed with Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabet Al-Abbasi the bilateral relations and ways to develop them.
The meeting dealt with several files of common interest and the mechanisms for enhancing cooperation between the two countries and serving the interests of the two brotherly peoples, Ambassador Al-Faraj told KUNA.
The Iraqi minister asked Al-Faraj to convey an invitation to Kuwait Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Sabah to visit Iraq. (end)
