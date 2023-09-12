Cogx Festival Opens In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Michelle Donelan spoke about UK's leadership around AI at technology conference CogX in London's O2 Arena.
Addressing the opening session of the two-day event, she said, "Thanks to some of the brightest, boldest and best of the UK's world-class tech sector talent, we have done some extraordinary things since last year's CogX Festival."
In that short period of time, the UK became one of only three countries on the plwith a tech sector worth over one trillion dollars - makingthe only country to sit alongside the and China in reaching this incredible milestone, she added.
"In nominal terms, the value of our digital sector alone is now worth more than the entire UK's GDP in 1970," a statement from Department for Science, Innovation and Technology quoted Donelan as saying in her speech.
"CogX is a great example of the extraordinary breadth of international talent and expertise that is coming together to solve the issues of. AI safety.
"That is why it is so significant that the UK is hosting the world's inaugural AI Safety Summit at the historic Bletchley Park later this year," she pointed out.
The Festival is returning for its seventh edition with 500 speakers, and holds three Summits that cover more than 25 topics focused on AI and DeepTech, Industry Transformation and Global Leadership.
It includes an Expo which discovers the latest technology and smartest start-ups. Audience is about 90000.
Starting in 2017 with a foon "The Impact of AI on Industry, Government and Society," over the past 6 years CogX has expanded to cover 20 topics ranging from Health and Climate Tech to Ethics while always maintaining a strong programme on AI.
In 2020 CogX introduced its Global Leadership Summit and the mission of addressing the question: "How do we get the next 10 years right?"
The event has welcomed over 3,500 expert speakers as wide ranging as Jensen Huang to John Kerry, and from Margarette Vestager to Werner Vogels, Robert Downey Jnr and Tony Blair and in 2023 moved to The O2 and expanded to three Summits and a huge new Expo.
On May 22nd CogX is also hosting a day of AI at the Cannes Film Festival.
The CogX Festival of inspiration, impact and transformational change, is taking place this year on 12 to 14 September, at The O2, North Greenwich, London and sites across Canary Wharf. (end)
