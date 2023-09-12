Dubber Moments Wins Best Ai Product - Telecom At Cogx Awards

The CogX Festival is the world's largest gathering of CEOs, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, activists and policy makers working together to address the biggest questions, achievements and challenges of the influential technologies shaping our future. The awards 'celebrate change makers and innovators impacting our world in the last 12 months, those innovators, visionaries, and change makers who are helpingget the next ten years right,' and are voted on by independent global industry leaders.

Dubber Moments Takes The Prize

The recognition of Dubber Moments as a best-in-class AI product is testament to its potential to reshape communication experiences. As a trained AI service, Dubber Moments allows communication service providers to unlock the vast amounts of voice data traversing their networks and provide out-of-the-box insights for their customers.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities, Dubber Moments analyses conversations to pinpoint pivotal moments based on contextual understanding. Actions, complaints, and a variety of additional conversational points can be automatically detected and flagged for action. By identifying these critical segments, Dubber Moments generates immediately relevant insights from voice data.

Rather than simple transcripts, end users and businesses can now enjoy actionable intelligence from every conversation. This has implications for any service provider or business seeking to unlock added insight from their conversations, without the need for large in-house AI budgets and teams. Dubber Moments is connected to the largest service provider networks across the world and empowers them to deliver innovation and differentiation within their offerings.

"We are thrilled to be honoured by CogX for our advancements in delivering AI innovation that has the ability to have significant impact for the telecommunications sector," said Steve McGovern, CEO of Dubber.“Dubber Moments highlights our vision of turning the communications across Service Provider networks into usable data which can then be elevated into Conversation Intelligence products providing game changing value for Service Providers and their customers.”

Dubber's Platform is uniquely designed to capture communications data, at scale, across Service Provider networks and Dubber Moments has the potential to transform the communications industry by creating and delivering content directly from that data with endless user applications.

Dubber Moments can be packaged either as a network feature, embedded and standardised within a telecommunications offering, or as specific insights across an entire business. In either case, Dubber Moments delivers value previously unattainable directly from the network.

The company invested heavily in advanced AI engineering to develop the Dubber platform and the growing Dubber Moments product suite. "We believe that individuals and businesses will have enhanced expectation levels regarding their communications experiences and, for a Service Provider, AI is no longer a nice-to-have - it's a competitive necessity," said McGovern. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of conversation intelligence, empowering individuals and organisations with insights that enable smarter and elevated decisions."

Looking ahead, as part of the continuing evolution of Dubber Moments, near term future product releases will help organisations improve customer experiences, boost team performance, address employee wellbeing and enhance employee engagement.

About Dubber:

Dubber, the global leader in network based conversation intelligence, offers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance communications for end users and benefit our Communication Service Provider (CSP) partners. Listed on the ASX, the company's innovative cloud platform connects to over 205 CSPs, capturing crucial information from voice, video, chat, and SMS data, also known as 'Dubber Moments.' By harnessing advanced capture and AI technologies, Dubber transforms these moments into valuable business insights, enabling CSPs to differentiate, innovate, and monetize their networks.

