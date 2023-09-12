Funsquare Releases Augmented Reality Customiser For The Funsquare Kids Play Couch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Parents and educators can now see exactly what Funsquare's kids play couch will look like in their space, with the launch of the AR customiser. The AR customiser makes it so easy, and it's a lot of fun to use.” - Andrew DouglasMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Parents and educators can now see exactly what Funsquare's kids play couch will look like in their space, with the launch of the AR customiser.
Until now, anyone wanting to purchase a kids play couch in Australia has had to guess a little when it comes to how the play couch will actually look in their home or school. But with the AR customiser the process of visualising the customised play couch has been made simple: just hold your phone up to your space, and the 3D augmented reality system does the rest.
“We were keen to help customers feel confident, once they customise their kids' play couch, that it would sit well in the room they have available,” said Andrew Douglas, co-founder of Funsquare.
Funsquare is the first Australian-made modular kids play couch and continues to lead the way in product development, supporting educators, families and NDIS carers in creating the best in developmental play spaces.
Funsquare's launch of the AR customiser is just the latest step in the company's commitment to creating innovation and a fun and engaging shopping experience.
