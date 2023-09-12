Ninja Nation Obstacle Course Added To H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival For Warriors To Compete

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ninja Nation Obstacle Course September 23 at H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival
Ryan Cooper American Ninja Warrier Jr at H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival on September 23
Jonathan Bange American Ninja Warrior on September 23 at H-E- B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival
Ninja warriors participating on September 23 in the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course will receive a Raising Cane's Achievement Award and free Kid's Meal.
PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ninja Nation Mobile Obstacle Course will be taking over the field on Saturday, September 23 at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival. The three Ninja age brackets will compete on custom courses between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Participants must register in advance and sign a waiver onsite prior to participating. Medals will be awarded in each section. All Ninjas will receive a Raising Cane's Achievement Award for their participation valid for a free Kid's Meal at any DFW Raising Cane's Restaurant.
Jr. Ninjas will be challenged with an American Ninja Warrior style obstacle course appropriate for ages 4-6 years old. This course will test speed and agility, starting with the quad Steps and ending with the famWarped Wall! Ninjas will attempt to navigate the Tik Toks, Swinging Trapeze and giant balance logs just to name a few of the obstacles. The Jr. Division will run the course between 9am and 11am. Medals will be awarded for top 3 athletes in each age and gender division based on their times/completion of the obstacle course.
Pre-Teen Ninjas is for kids age 7-12 and they'll be challenged on speed, agility, and grip strength. Starting off with the Quad Steps, Ninjas will have to navigate obstacle combinations including hanging rings, tik toks, balance logs, and ropes all the way to FamWarped Wall. The Pre-Teen Division will run the course between 11:30am and 2:30pm. Medals will be awarded for top 3 athletes in each age and gender division based on their times/completion of the obstacle course.
Ninjas age 13 and up can race an AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR Pro Athlete. This is the chance of a lifetime to go head-to-head with one of the BEST! Jonathan Bange (ANW), Ryan Cooper (ANW JR) and Karsten Williams (ANW) are up for the challenge. Register for the“Race A Pro” event and secure a time to race one of these Professional Ninjas. Contestants will go head-to-head on a dual lane obstacle course testing speed, agility, endurance, and grip strength, ending the course with the FamWarped Wall Challenge. Just in case you need a little confidence boost, all contestants can spin the Ninja Wheel for a head start on the course! Contestants will have an opportunity for photos and autographs from the Pro Ninjas after the races from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m.
Participants must register in advance for $10 and there is limited availability for each age group: /p/about/ninja-nation-obstacle-course-experience. The registration fee is separate from admission to the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
The four-day Festival is open September 21-24 and sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, RE/MAX, the City of Plano, Dos Equis, FOX 4 and MORE 27. More information is available at and also posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day's activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
