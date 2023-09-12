Iraqi PM Says Development Road Project Prioritised

The Iraqi Prime Minister has said that Iraq stands firm on its position that it will not engage in any railway connections for cargo transport until the Faw Port and Development Road project are completed.

At a conference on Economic Integration in Baghdad, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani continued:

"Progress is evident in these projects, and international partnerships are being sought to manage and operate the Faw Port effectively.

"The Development Road project will create industrial cities along its path, starting from the industrial city in the basic design of the Faw Port, which is the largest in the Middle East.

"There is no delay in the five projects related to the Faw Port, with the quay project at 73% completion, exceeding the planned progress.

"The railway connection to Iran for passengers, part of the required infrastructure, is being explored. Discussions with Saudi officials are also underway regarding railway connections to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims and travelers.

"Projects like the Grand Canal [Suez Canal?] and Belt and Road Initiative do not pass through Iraqi territory, making the Development Road the shortest and most cost-effective transit route, encouraging global partnerships with Iraq.

"The Development Road establishes economic models unprecedented in the region, necessitating an economic strategy. Transportation ministers from interested countries will be invited to a conference in Baghdad, a practical step in project implementation."

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)