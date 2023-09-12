KRG PM Welcomes Saudi Investment Delegation

The meeting revolved around enhancing mutual ties, with a particular foon Saudi Arabia's investments in the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the enduring friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia, offering insights into the KRG's strategies for economic diversification and broadening both local and foreign investment horizons.

Dr. Al-Shahrani expressed Saudi Arabia's aspirations to strengthen its relationship with the Kurdistan Region, with an emphasis on tourism, agriculture, and broader investment ventures.

(Source: KRG)