(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from Saudi Arabia on Monday, headed by Dr. Saad Al-Shahrani, Deputy Minister of Investment.
The meeting revolved around enhancing mutual ties, with a particular foon Saudi Arabia's investments in the Kurdistan Region.
Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the enduring friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia, offering insights into the KRG's strategies for economic diversification and broadening both local and foreign investment horizons.
Dr. Al-Shahrani expressed Saudi Arabia's aspirations to strengthen its relationship with the Kurdistan Region, with an emphasis on tourism, agriculture, and broader investment ventures.
(Source: KRG)The post KRG PM Welcomes Saudi Investment Delegation first appeared on Iraq Business News .
