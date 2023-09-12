Ten Austrian Firms Accompany FM To Iraq; Embassy Reopened

From September 11 to 13, 2023, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is visiting Iraq.

In the capital, Baghdad, he has scheduled meetings with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The primary foof discussions with Iraqi government officials is combating illegal migration. Additionally, talks will emphasize the intensification of political, security, and economic cooperation to establish a balanced partnership in the fields of economy and security.

Highlighting Iraq's pivotal role in the region, Foreign Minister Schallenberg said:

"We aim to open a new chapter in our relations. Iraq's stability is of utmost importance to us. When Iraq faces challenges, the entire region is affected,"

Located in the heart of an extremely volatile region, Iraq significantly contributes to stability and is a crucial partner in variaspects. Austria and Europe's growing interest in Iraq is reflected in the decision to reopen the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad on September 12. This embassy's reestablishment will contribute to unlocking trade and investment potential between Austria and Iraq, as underscored by Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

"It's essential that we have a presence on the ground. This not only signals our support to our Iraqi partners but also strengthens Austria's early warning system regarding developments in the migration sector," reminded Foreign Minister Schallenberg, referring to the recent repatriation agreement signed with Iraq.

According to Schallenberg, this agreement has already improved cooperation in migration management. In addition to addressing illegal migration, efforts will be made to further intensify bilateral relations, culminating in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on police cooperation in Baghdad.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg also identifies significant potential for increased cooperation in the economic sector, particularly with the oil-rich Kurdistan-Iraq region being an attractive trade partner. To this end, a bilateral economic forum is scheduled for September 13 in Erbil, which Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will inaugurate.

Accompanying him will be representatives from ten Austrian companies active in sectors such as healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation. Additionally, Schallenberg will meet with the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Affairs Director of the Kurdistan-Iraq region in Erbil.

