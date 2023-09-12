Momento AI Redefines AI Interaction With The Launch Of Its Revolutionary Cloning Platform

New York City, NY, 12th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Momento AI, the pioneers of personalized AI interaction, are proud to announce the official launch of their groundbreaking AI cloning platform, now live at . With a promise to redefine the way we engage with AI technology, Momento AI offers a turnkey solution for creating AI clones, enabling users to have subject matter experts, confidants, and companions in their pocket at all times.

This innovative platform empowers individuals by allowing them to train their AI clones, creating a digital twin that mirrors their personality, expertise, and characteristics. The platform's“no code” approach ensures that anyone, regardless of their coding prowess, can seamlessly create their AI clone, opening the doors to endless possibilities for personalized interactions.

Julian Rodriguez, CEO of Momento AI, expressed his excitement, saying,“We are thrilled to introduce Momento AI to the world. Our platform not only offers unprecedented personalization but also provides the means for users to earn from their AI clones. We envision a future where AI clones enhance our lives and daily experiences, and Momento AI is the bridge to that future.”

In a strategic move to make the platform even more accessible and engage a broader audience, Momento AI has recently launched an early adopter fundraising round on StartEngine. Interested supporters can find the campaign at and contribute to the development of this pioneering technology.

Privacy and security are paramount at Momento AI. The platform offers users the ability to secure their AI cloning rights, ensuring that their digital identity remains under their control and protected from unauthorized cloning attempts.

Nelson Sarco, CMO of Momento AI, emphasized the significance of the platform, stating,“my enthusiasm stems from the potential of AI to supercharge creators. By uniting technology and creativity, Momento AI empowers content creators to forge profound bonds with their audiences. Our platform not only redefines engagement and monetization but paves a transformative path for unleashing innovative, AI-enhanced content that captivates and inspires.”

As Momento AI takes the stage, it heralds a new era of AI interaction, promising meaningful engagement, companionship, and financial opportunities. To explore this revolutionary platform and embark on a journey of personalized AI interaction, visit today.

For more information about the crowdfunding campaign and to support Momento AI's vision, visit .

About Momento AI

Momento AI is a groundbreaking AI cloning platform where users can create personalized AI clones of themselves. With a commitment to privacy and personalization, Momento AI enables real conversations, 24/7 uptime, and monetization opportunities through follower subscriptions. The platform aims to redefine AI engagement and connectivity, revolutionizing the way individuals interact with AI technology.