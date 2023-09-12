James Kenton Introduces Mold And Mildew Resistant Metal Roofs In Nashville, TN

The metal roofer's MetalMan Roofing System wicks moisture instead of absorbing it

Nashville, TN, 12th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , James Kenton , a trusted name in the roofing industry, is thrilled to unveil his latest breakthrough: Mold and mildew-resistant roofs. With a commitment to excellence, Kenton is revolutionizing roofing solutions, offering homeowners unparalleled protection against condensation and mold in Tennessee.

Nashville's climate can be unpredictable, subjecting homes to excess moisture and humidity. Regular roofs are susceptible to mold and mildew growth, which can compromise the roof's structural integrity and the residents' health. However, James Kenton's innovative metal roofs have been engineered with advanced materials and a unique coating that repels mold and mildew, giving homeowners peace of mind and a healthier living environment.

A crew member on Kenton's team described the roofing solution, saying,“Metal roofs have moisture-wicking properties by design. You cannot say the same for conventional shingles that absorb moisture and rain, weakening the structure as time passes. Our metal roofs are a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer well-being. We take pride in providing Nashville homeowners with roofing solutions that exceed expectations and ensure lasting quality.”

James Kenton has been serving the Nashville community for 30 years, delivering top-notch roofing solutions with quality craftsmanship and personalized customer service. Originally from Massachusetts, he honed his skills over 15 years, specializing in installing and repairing metal roofs. Upon relocating to Tennessee, James transitioned to a managerial role, continuing his successful roofing career. As an independent contractor, he understands the value of trust and strives to build lasting relationships with their clients.

There's more to Kenton's metal roofs than mildew resistance. The roofer's MetalMan Roofing System provides enhanced security, energy efficiency, and durability to homeowners across Nashville. With this innovative roofing solution, he continues to set new industry standards, prioritizing the well-being of homeowners and their homes.

About James Kenton

James Kenton is a seasoned expert in the metal roofing industry, undertaking independent roofing operations in Tennessee. With an impressive 30-year experience in the field, James Kenton has earned a reputation as the go-to professional for homeowners and construction companies seeking reliable, high-quality roofing solutions. For inquiries or further details, contact Kenton at the links below.

