James Kenton Takes Roofing Awareness Online: Gets Candid About Metal Roofs In Tennessee

The leading roofer initiates a digital outreach campaign for homeowners, contractors, and construction companies

Nashville, TN, 12th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , James Kenton , a prominent figure in the roofing industry for the past 30 years, is taking roofing awareness to the digital forefront, engaging homeowners through candid discussions about the benefits of metal roofs in Tennessee. With a mission to empower homeowners with informed choices, Kenton has launched an online campaign through his platform, sharing insights and expertise to shed light on metal roofing solutions in the state.

As more homeowners seek reliable roofing options to protect their homes from Tennessee's diverse weather patterns, Kenton recognizes the need for accessible, transparent information. His online campaign addresses common misconceptions and highlights the numeradvantages of metal roofs in the region.

Metal roofs, renowned for their durability, moisture-wicking, weather-resilience, and eco-friendly properties, are a superior choice for Tennessee's extreme weather conditions. James Kenton 's digital outreach aims to debunk myths surrounding metal roofing and emphasizes the long-term cost-effectiveness of these roofs, significantly reducing the need for frequent repairs or replacements.

Kenton shared the purpose behind this awareness campaign, saying,“The roofing industry is constantly evolving. Unfortunately, so is misinformation. Homeowners must stay informed about the latest advancements and best practices and tell right from wrong amid all the written discourse on the internet. Our digital campaign aims to provide candid insights into the undeniable, fact-based benefits of metal roofs in Tennessee, offering homeowners reliable solutions for their roofing needs.”

As part of the campaign, James Kenton shares blogs and case studies from satisfied customers, showcasing the success stories of homeowners who have switched to metal roofing. The informative content covers variaspects, including installation processes, energy efficiency, and the eco-friendly nature of metal roofs.

By taking roofing awareness online, he seeks to bridge the gap between homeowners and industry experts, fostering an informed community capable of making well-informed decisions for their homes. The campaign serves as a testament to Kenton's commitment to customer education and dedication to providing unparalleled roofing solutions.

For more information and to join the roofing awareness campaign, please visit About James Kenton

James Kenton is a highly accomplished roofing contractor specializing in metal roofs for nearly three decades. His expertise spans Massachusetts and Tennessee and includes repairs, retrofitting, replacements, and installations. As a company, Kenton has garnered recognition, ranking among the top 100 companies on Qualified Remodeler and Replacement Contractor. As an independent contractor, he has expanded through word of mouth alone. For exceptional roofing and retrofitting services, reach out to Kenton at .

Contact Details