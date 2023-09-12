Crypto Exchange Orangex Emerges In Global Markets, Powered By High-Performance Trading Technology

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)
Seychelles, 12th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , OrangeX, a dynamic cryptocurrency trading company registered in Seychelles and England, combines the prowess of skilled professionals and core financial technical expertise to redefine the landscape of digital asset trading. Empowering Trading with Reliable Technology OrangeX proudly presents a robust product lineup that empowers investors to shape a brighter future. The platform facilitates trading of over 120 popular coins and tokens through spot and perpetual trading, boasting up to 200x leverage, without any deposit fees. Powered by a high-performance trading engine, OrangeX processes an impressive 100,000 transactions per second, forged by banking industry veterans. The platform ensures zero server downtime, maintaining an impeccable record of security. Abundant Derivatives Trading and Copy Trading Specializing in derivatives trading, OrangeX offers advanced trading suites featuring USDT margin perpetual contracts and an intuitive one-click copy trading service. Users can seamlessly navigate cryptocurrency markets with the assurance of trading in USDT margins, shielded from crypto price volatility. The platform integrates tools such as TradingView, offering users access to essential technical indicators and drawing tools. OrangeX's user-friendly copy trading service welcomes both novice investors and expert traders, providing a hassle-free mechanism to amplify investments and followers. This unique feature offers a low entry barrier and lucrative commissions, enhancing the trading experience for all. Everyone can start OrangeX copy trading with just 1 click, with the minimum investment as low as $100. Access Anytime, Anywhere OrangeX provides a seamless trading experience through its website and a powerful mobile application, enabling users to trade on-the-go with ease. Incentives and Rewards for All OrangeX is committed to rewarding its traders. Seasoned or new, everyone finds value in OrangeX's programs. The Affiliate Program allows investment influencers to monetize their influence, with up to 50% trading fee rewards. New users enjoy exclusive gifts via the reward centre and can participate in the Referral Program for additional rewards. OrangeX Products Summary
About OrangeX Established in 2021, OrangeX operates a high-standard cryptocurrency trading platform with the most advanced technology, skilled staff and experienced financial expertise. OrangeX provides its users with services including derivatives trading, spot trading, one-click copy trading and a fiat gateway to purchase cryptocurrencies. Started marketing in Europe, and now OrangeX boasts a client base of over 1 million active users because of its technical advantages and professional services.
For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap | Medium For media inquiries, please contact:
MENAFN12092023004812010992ID1107057050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.