Mbp Capital Partners Completes The Acquisition Of Hidden Village, Expanding Its Btr Portfolio

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MBP Capital Partners, a renowned player in the Texas real estate investment sector, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Hidden Village, a picturesque single-family rental community located in Cleburne, Texas. This strategic move marks another significant milestone for MBP Capital Partners as it continues to expand its portfolio and establish a stronger presence in the thriving Texas real estate market.

Hidden Village, a stunning 75-unit build-to-rent community, nestled in the heart of Cleburne, Texas, perfectly aligns with MBP Capital's commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences and value to its residents. This acquisition underscores MBP Capital's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality, well-maintained rental properties in rapidly growing suburban areas.

This accomplishment was made possible through the collaborative efforts of MBP Capital and the support of their esteemed investment partners. Cushman and Wakefield, a global leader in real estate services, will oversee the day-to-day property management operations, ensuring residents receive top-notch service and a comfortable living environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Hidden Village community into our portfolio," said Mike Phillips, Chief Executive Officer at MBP Capital Partners. "This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing communities and providing residents with a place they can truly call home. We are confident that Hidden Village will thrive under our careful stewardship."

Notably, this acquisition showcases MBP Capital Partners' ability to navigate complex real estate transactions. The company successfully raised $10.1 million in common equity, accommodating two separate 1031 exchanges and financing the remainder with 10-year fixed-rate debt. This financial accomplishment highlights MBP Capital's financial expertise and ability to execute intricate deals effectively.

As MBP Capital continues to welcome the residents of Hidden Village into its ever-growing family, it signifies not just the expansion of its real estate portfolio but also a promise to create thriving communities that foster growth and well-being.

The acquisition of Hidden Village adds another gem to MBP Capital Partners' portfolio, exemplifying its commitment to providing excellent housing options in vibrant, growing communities. Stay tuned for updates on how MBP Capital Partners will continue to shape the Cleburne, Texas, rental market.

About MBP Capital Partners:

MBP Capital Partners is a leading real estate investment firm with a foon creating exceptional multifamily living experiences in the greater Dallas/Fort-Worth and Texas market. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation, MBP Capital continues to actively seek opportunities to expand its portfolio and enhance communities.

