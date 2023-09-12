Snowmobile Market To Surpass $5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The snowmobile market valuation is anticipated to be worth USD 5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The rising efforts initiated by businesses towards marketing investments for communicating the unique value proposition of snowmobiles will positively impact the market development. The escalating intense marketing, competition, and promotion has pushed several businesses to attract customers for creating brand awareness via sponsorships, events, advertising campaigns, and digital marketing. For instance, in June 2023, International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) scheduled Snowmobile Day on October 28, 2023, for celebrating the snowmobiling community. The surging number of funds for supporting all-terrain vehicle (ATV) as well as snowmobile facilities and trails will also influence the industry expansion.



The snowmobile market from the electric segment is slated to foresee significant traction between 2023 and 2032, on account of the growing government support and the surging concerns regarding environmental sustainability. To cite an instance, in May 2023, Startup Vidde Snow Mobility AB announced plans of delivering its first 1,000 electric snowmobiles by the end of 2024 in line with Sweden's rush to electric mobility. The growing advances in battery technology along with the rising preference for electric snowmobiles over their gasoline-powered counterparts are other factors driving the market demand.

Snowmobile market from the recreation application segment is projected to record considerable traction through 2032. The growth can be attributed to the surging number of campers and their incessant need for accessing remote camping locations. The presence of snowy and winter conditions across many parts of the world has stirred the demand for snowmobiles as popular recreational vehicles to offer thrilling ways for exploring snowy landscapes and participating in varioutdoor activities. To that end, the rising efforts taken by industry players to introduce advanced snowmobiles to meet the escalating recreational requirements will boost the market growth. For instance, in February 2023, BRP expanded its line of Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles to cater to hard core enthusiasts as well as casual winter adventurers.

Some of the leading companies operating in the snowmobile market include BRP, Polaris industries, Artic cat, Yamaha motor corporation, Tucker Hibbert Racing, Taiga motors, Kimpex, Ockelbo, Rupp Industries, Lundstrom, Snowpulse, and Aurora Powertrains. These firms are emphasizing product portfolio expansions to widen their customer base. For instance, in March 2023, Polaris introduced rider-driven innovations as well as features to expand its entire snowmobile and snow bike portfolio, inclusive of Timbersled's new RIOT Gen 2 system and the new Series 9 325 track and to offer performance, control, and agility.

