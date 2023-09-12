Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Romance Book Chronicles Of Elizabeth Highland By Mairy E. Lloyd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "Chronicles of Elizabeth Highland " by Mairy E. Lloyd , currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
Life is a journey, one that can be incredibly inspirational, full of love and laughter, or one that can be dull and mundane and merely a means to get from one day to the next. For Elizabeth Highland, life is a journey of discovery, one that challenges the famHamlet line,“To be or not to be,” one that demands a little bit of love and a whole lot of laughter. Reconnecting with someone she met forty years ago and enjoying a sprightly relationship, all online, sees her flying to meet him in person. Only he's married; she's divorced. Will their online relationship spark enough to keep the romance alive and well? Find out in Mairy E. Lloyd's Chronicles of Elizabeth Highland.
Mairy E. Lloyd's Chronicles of Elizabeth Highland is a quirky, fun-filled read about a journey through relationships. The main character, Elizabeth, is determined to find her genuine soulmate; she's driven in discovering her passion for romance and love. Told in the first person narrative, from Elizabeth's point of view, the story reads like a memoir, complete with the online, detailed emails as the romance blossoms. The story is a journey, not one that seeks an ending, but one that enjoys the ride. As Elizabeth follows her journey, seeking that one true love, she experiences a profound spiritual awakening that allows her to evaluate her life, purpose, and need for love. Sparked with humor, eloquent dialogue, and narrative, the story unravels in the past and present as the journey unfolds to meet the future. Brilliant!"
